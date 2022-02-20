CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Anosike carries CSU Fullerton past CSU Northridge 81-73

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 12:54 AM

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 81-73 on Saturday night.

Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (16-8, 10-3 Big West Conference). Tray Maddox Jr. added 10 points. Tory San Antonio had eight rebounds.

Atin Wright tied a career high with 28 points for the Matadors (7-18, 3-11). Onyi Eyisi added 12 points.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Matadors for the season. Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Jan. 13.

