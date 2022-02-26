CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Anigwe scores 20 to…

Anigwe scores 20 to lead UC Davis past CS Northridge 68-49

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Christian Anigwe tied his career high with 20 points as UC Davis beat Cal State Northridge 68-49 on Saturday night.

Elijah Pepper had 15 points for UC Davis (12-8, 6-4 Big West Conference). Ezra Manjon added 12 points.

Elijah Hardy had 10 points for the Matadors (7-20, 3-13), who have now lost four consecutive games. Christian Gray and Atin Wright added 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up