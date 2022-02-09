Amey leads San Jose State against San Diego State after 24-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (13-6, 5-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-15, 0-10 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-6, 5-3 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-15, 0-10 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -14.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts the San Diego State Aztecs after Myron Amey Jr. scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 76-60 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 6-5 on their home court. San Jose State allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Aztecs are 5-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Nathan Mensah averaging 6.9.

The Spartans and Aztecs square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Smith is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 8.8 points. Omari Moore is averaging 8.1 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Matt Bradley averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Keshad Johnson is averaging 5.1 points over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 0-10, averaging 57.6 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.