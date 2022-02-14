American visits Holy Cross, looks to break road slide

American Eagles (6-18, 2-10 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-16, 6-6 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

American Eagles (6-18, 2-10 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-16, 6-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Holy Cross -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: American will look to stop its seven-game road losing streak when the Eagles take on Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 5-4 at home. Holy Cross ranks fourth in the Patriot with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Gerrale Gates averaging 2.6.

The Eagles are 2-10 in Patriot play. American gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Eagles won the last meeting 67-49 on Jan. 27. Colin Smalls scored 16 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Gates is shooting 42.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

Elijah Stephens is averaging 5.9 points for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

