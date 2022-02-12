American visits Boston University following Whyte’s 21-point outing

American Eagles (6-17, 2-9 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (17-9, 8-5 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

American Eagles (6-17, 2-9 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (17-9, 8-5 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -11.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays the American Eagles after Walter Whyte scored 21 points in Boston University’s 75-74 win against the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers are 8-4 on their home court. Boston University is 5-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 2-9 against Patriot opponents. American ranks eighth in the Patriot with 12.3 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 2.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Terriers won the last meeting 79-53 on Jan. 11. Javante McCoy scored 25 points points to help lead the Terriers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCoy is averaging 16.2 points for the Terriers. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Johnny O’Neil is averaging 8.6 points for the Eagles. Colin Smalls is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.