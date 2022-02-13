OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » College Basketball » American takes on Holy…

American takes on Holy Cross on 5-game losing streak

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American Eagles (6-17, 2-10 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-16, 6-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American is looking to end its five-game skid with a victory against Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 5-4 in home games. Holy Cross ranks fifth in the Patriot with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Kyrell Luc averaging 2.4.

The Eagles are 2-10 against Patriot opponents. American has a 1-9 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last meeting 67-49 on Jan. 27. Colin Smalls scored 16 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Crusaders. Luc is averaging 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Johnny O’Neil is averaging 8.6 points for the Eagles. Connor Nelson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up