American takes on Holy Cross on 5-game losing streak

American Eagles (6-17, 2-10 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-16, 6-6 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (6-17, 2-10 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-16, 6-6 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American is looking to end its five-game skid with a victory against Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 5-4 in home games. Holy Cross ranks fifth in the Patriot with 31.4 points per game in the paint led by Kyrell Luc averaging 2.4.

The Eagles are 2-10 against Patriot opponents. American has a 1-9 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last meeting 67-49 on Jan. 27. Colin Smalls scored 16 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerrale Gates is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Crusaders. Luc is averaging 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Johnny O’Neil is averaging 8.6 points for the Eagles. Connor Nelson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.