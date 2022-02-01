American plays Lafayette on 4-game road slide

American Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 2-6 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American…

American Eagles (6-14, 2-6 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (5-14, 2-6 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American will look to stop its four-game road skid when the Eagles take on Lafayette.

The Leopards are 2-7 on their home court. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-6 against Patriot opponents. American has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Leopards won the last meeting 69-56 on Jan. 25. Neal Quinn scored 17 points points to help lead the Leopards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Perry is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.6 points. Quinn is shooting 56.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 12.1 points for the Eagles. Colin Smalls is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.