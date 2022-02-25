American hosts Loyola (MD) following Jones’ 20-point outing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (14-14, 8-9 Patriot) at American Eagles (8-21, 4-13 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (14-14, 8-9 Patriot) at American Eagles (8-21, 4-13 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) faces the American Eagles after Kenny Jones scored 20 points in Loyola (MD)’s 52-50 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Eagles are 5-5 in home games. American gives up 71.8 points and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 8-9 against Patriot opponents. Loyola (MD) is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Greyhounds won the last matchup 78-73 on Jan. 22. Cam Spencer scored 25 points to help lead the Greyhounds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny O’Neil averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Stacy Beckton Jr. is shooting 42.6% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for American.

Spencer is averaging 18.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

