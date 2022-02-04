American hosts Colgate after Moffatt’s 24-point game

Colgate Raiders (10-11, 6-2 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-15, 2-7 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes…

Colgate Raiders (10-11, 6-2 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-15, 2-7 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the American Eagles after Ryan Moffatt scored 24 points in Colgate’s 83-69 win against the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. American averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Raiders are 6-2 against conference opponents. Colgate is the Patriot leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 5.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stacy Beckton Jr. is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Connor Nelson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

Richardson is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.