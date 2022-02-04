OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
American hosts Colgate after Moffatt’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Colgate Raiders (10-11, 6-2 Patriot) at American Eagles (6-15, 2-7 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the American Eagles after Ryan Moffatt scored 24 points in Colgate’s 83-69 win against the Bucknell Bison.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. American averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Raiders are 6-2 against conference opponents. Colgate is the Patriot leader with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker Richardson averaging 5.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stacy Beckton Jr. is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Connor Nelson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

Richardson is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

