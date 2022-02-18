American hosts Army following Rucker’s 29-point game

Army Black Knights (13-14, 7-8 Patriot) at American Eagles (7-19, 3-11 Patriot) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army…

Army Black Knights (13-14, 7-8 Patriot) at American Eagles (7-19, 3-11 Patriot)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the American Eagles after Jalen Rucker scored 29 points in Army’s 100-90 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Eagles are 4-5 on their home court. American gives up 72.0 points and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Black Knights have gone 7-8 against Patriot opponents. Army has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Black Knights won the last meeting 76-66 on Jan. 19. Rucker scored 25 points to help lead the Black Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging 6.2 points for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for American.

Rucker is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Black Knights. Chris Mann is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.