Aluma leads Virginia Tech against Virginia after 20-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 7-7 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-10, 7-7 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -4.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Keve Aluma scored 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 71-59 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Hokies are 9-3 on their home court. Virginia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 14.7 assists per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 3.3.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-5 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks seventh in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Reece Beekman averaging 4.9.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 54-52 on Jan. 13. Francisco Caffaro scored 16 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aluma is shooting 52.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hokies. Mutts is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Kihei Clark is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 10 points and 4.1 assists. Jayden Gardner is shooting 45.2% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.