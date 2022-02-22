Aluma and the Virginia Tech Hokies visit conference foe Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-11, 8-8 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 4-12 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-11, 8-8 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 4-12 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keve Aluma and the Virginia Tech Hokies visit Michael Devoe and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in ACC action.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-8 on their home court. Georgia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Usher averaging 7.6.

The Hokies are 8-8 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Hokies won the last meeting 81-66 on Feb. 3. Aluma scored 24 points to help lead the Hokies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devoe is scoring 18.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Usher is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Justyn Mutts is averaging 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hokies. Aluma is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.