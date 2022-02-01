CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Alley leads Portland St.…

Alley leads Portland St. past N. Colorado 79-76

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 12:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ezekiel Alley had a season-high 22 points as Portland State ended its seven-game home losing streak, holding off Northern Colorado to earn a 79-76 win on Monday night.

Damion Squire had 19 points for Portland State (6-13, 4-7 Big Sky Conference). Marlon Ruffin added 12 points. Ian Burke had 11 points.

Daylen Kountz had 30 points for the Bears (10-10, 5-3). Matt Johnson II added 17 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up