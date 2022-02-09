OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Allen-Taylor helps No. 16 Texas women hold off Tech 61-56

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:26 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 14 points and blocked a potential tying shot with less than 10 seconds to play, Lauren Ebo made two clinching free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining and No. 16 Texas edged Texas Tech 61-56 on Wednesday night.

Allen-Taylor’s jumper with 2:20 to play had the Longhorns up 56-49 but Bryn Gerlich scored five quick points. Gerlich’s assist on a Vivian Gray jumper in the lane pulled the Red Raiders within 58-56 with 51.8 seconds to go.

Texas’ Rori Harmon missed a shot at the end of the 30-second clock but Audrey Warren tipped the ball back to Harmon for a timeout with 18.6 seconds to go. Tech had to foul three times before Harmon made 1 of 2 free throws at 12.5 seconds.

After a timeout, Gerlich got the ball to Lexy Hightower in the left corner but Allen-Taylor got her fingers on the shot.

Warren scored 12 points for the Longhorns (16-6, 6-5 Big 12 Conference), who had lost three straight, including two to Baylor over the weekend.

Gary scored 20 points for the Red Raiders (9-13, 2-9), who have lost six straight and eight of nine since a 74-61 win at Texas on Jan. 5. Gerlich added 11 points.

Texas had a 23-8 advantage in points off turnovers despite just a four-turnover differential between the teams and it was 20-9 on second-chance points despite being even on the boards.

