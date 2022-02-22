CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Allen, McNair lead New…

Allen, McNair lead New Mexico State past Seattle U 68-55

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 12:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Allen finished with 19 points and five assists, Will McNair Jr. added 14 points and 14 rebounds and New Mexico State pulled away late to beat Seattle University 68-55 on Monday night.

With the victory, the Aggies (23-4, 13-2) claim sole possession of first place in the Western Athletic Conference.

Allen scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with six points to guide New Mexico State to a 31-28 lead at halftime. Allen scored the first two baskets of the second half to push the lead to seven. Johnny McCants sank a 3-pointer to spark a 12-3 game-ending run. Sir’Jabari Rice hit three 3-pointers and scored 11.

Darrion Trammell had 24 points to pace the Redhawks (21-7, 12-3). He scored 19 in the first half to keep Seattle in it. He made 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers. His teammates connected on only 4 of 22 attempts (18%). Riley Grigsby scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up