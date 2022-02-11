OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Allen leads New Mexico State over Dixie State 77-69

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 12:03 AM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Teddy Allen had 20 points as New Mexico State defeated Dixie State 77-69 on Thursday night.

Allen hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

Johnny McCants had 13 points for New Mexico State (20-3, 9-1 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Clayton Henry added 12 points. Jabari Rice had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Frank Staine had 17 points for the Trailblazers (11-13, 4-7). Dancell Leter added 15 points. Cameron Gooden had 11 points.

