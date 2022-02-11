Allen leads New Mexico State against Utah Valley after 20-point showing

New Mexico State Aggies (21-3, 9-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-8, 6-5 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (21-3, 9-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-8, 6-5 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Teddy Allen scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 77-69 win against the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Wolverines are 8-2 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC shooting 37.3% from deep, led by Jordan Battle shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Aggies have gone 9-1 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.6 points. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 18 points and 12.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Allen is averaging 19.6 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies. Clayton Henry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 65.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

