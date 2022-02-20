Allen leads New Mexico State against Seattle U after 30-point showing

New Mexico State Aggies (23-4, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (21-6, 12-2 WAC) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico State Aggies (23-4, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (21-6, 12-2 WAC)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Teddy Allen scored 30 points in New Mexico State’s 82-66 win against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Redhawks are 16-1 on their home court. Seattle U averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 11-2 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Aggies won the last meeting 79-64 on Feb. 5. Allen scored 33 points to help lead the Aggies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emeka Udenyi is averaging 6.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Darrion Trammell is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Allen is shooting 45.7% and averaging 20.2 points for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

