Allen, Georgia State Panthers to visit Delph, Appalachian State Mountaineers

Georgia State Panthers (10-10, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (16-10, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Corey Allen and the Georgia State Panthers take on Adrian Delph and the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Sun Belt play.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-2 in home games. Appalachian State is the leader in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Panthers are 4-5 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountaineers won 61-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Delph led the Mountaineers with 29 points, and Allen led the Panthers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delph averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Donovan Gregory is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Allen is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.1 points and 1.8 steals. Kane Williams is shooting 32.0% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 66.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

