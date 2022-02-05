Allen, Georgia State Panthers square off against the South Alabama Jaguars

South Alabama Jaguars (15-7, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (15-7, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-10, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces South Alabama in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Panthers have gone 4-4 in home games. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Jalen Thomas leads the Panthers with 5.9 boards.

The Jaguars are 5-4 in conference play. South Alabama is second in the Sun Belt scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Jaguars won the last matchup 74-65 on Jan. 14. Charles Manning Jr. scored 20 points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Allen is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.9 points and 1.8 steals. Kane Williams is shooting 27.3% and averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Manning is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.