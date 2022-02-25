CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Ali scores 22 to lead Akron over Ohio 91-83

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 8:35 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had 22 points as Akron defeated Ohio 91-83 on Friday night.

Greg Tribble had 17 points for Akron (19-9, 12-6 Mid-American Conference). Mikal Dawson added 15 points. Enrique Freeman had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Mark Sears had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bobcats (23-6, 14-4). Jason Carter added 17 points. Ben Vander Plas had 17 points.

The Zips split the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Akron 69-63 on Jan. 4.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

