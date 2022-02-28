CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Ali leads Akron against Ball State after 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Akron Zips (19-9, 12-6 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-15, 8-9 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Ball State Cardinals after Ali Ali scored 22 points in Akron’s 91-83 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cardinals are 9-4 on their home court. Ball State is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Zips are 12-6 against conference opponents. Akron averages 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Zips won the last matchup 84-74 on Jan. 12. Xavier Castaneda scored 29 points to help lead the Zips to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is averaging 13.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Miryne Thomas is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Ball State.

Ali is averaging 14.1 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 68.6% over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

