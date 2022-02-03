OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Alexander leads Saint John’s (NY) against Georgetown after 29-point showing

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 2:02 AM

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-9, 3-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-13, 0-8 Big East)

Washington; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) plays the Georgetown Hoyas after Posh Alexander scored 29 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 86-82 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Hoyas are 6-6 on their home court. Georgetown averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Red Storm have gone 3-6 against Big East opponents. Saint John’s (NY) is the top team in the Big East with 36.5 points per game in the paint led by Alexander averaging 8.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Red Storm won the last meeting 88-69 on Jan. 16. Julian Champagnie scored 25 points to help lead the Red Storm to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiden Rice averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Aminu Mohammed is shooting 39.5% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Champagnie is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Red Storm. Alexander is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 68.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

