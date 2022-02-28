Alcorn State visits Texas Southern following Thomas’ 26-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (12-15, 11-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (14-11, 12-4 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alcorn State Braves (12-15, 11-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (14-11, 12-4 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Southern -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Texas Southern Tigers after Justin Thomas scored 26 points in Alcorn State’s 72-69 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 at home. Texas Southern leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Brison Gresham leads the Tigers with 6.7 rebounds.

The Braves are 11-4 in SWAC play. Alcorn State gives up 70.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Braves won the last matchup 73-72 on Jan. 15. Thomas scored 26 points to help lead the Braves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Etienne averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Joirdon Karl Nicholas is averaging 9.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Thomas is shooting 47.6% and averaging 10.2 points for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.