Alcorn State hosts Jackson State following Evans’ 22-point showing

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Jackson State Tigers (8-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (10-15, 9-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -4.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on the Alcorn State Braves after Ken Evans scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 71-51 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Braves are 3-3 on their home court. Alcorn State has a 1-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 6-7 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is second in the SWAC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Jayveous McKinnis averaging 10.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Braves won the last meeting 65-50 on Jan. 6. Lenell Henry scored 22 points points to help lead the Braves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

McKinnis is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Darrian Wilson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

