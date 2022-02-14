Alcorn State hosts Florida A&M after Moragne’s 22-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (10-13, 8-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-15, 8-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida A&M Rattlers (10-13, 8-4 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-15, 8-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on the Alcorn State Braves after Bryce Moragne scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 60-56 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Braves have gone 2-3 at home. Alcorn State is 2-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rattlers are 8-4 against conference opponents. Florida A&M is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Rattlers won the last meeting 70-68 on Jan. 22. MJ Randolph scored 21 points to help lead the Rattlers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Thomas is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Keith Littles averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Randolph is shooting 43.7% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Rattlers: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

