Albany (NY) visits Stony Brook following Stephenson-Moore’s 20-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-15, 9-7 America East) at Stony Brook Seawolves (16-13, 8-8 America East)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 20 points in Stony Brook’s 67-50 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Seawolves have gone 11-4 in home games. Stony Brook is sixth in the America East shooting 34.1% from deep, led by Payton shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Great Danes are 9-7 in conference games. Albany (NY) is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. The Seawolves won the last matchup 86-75 on Jan. 23. Anthony Roberts scored 18 points points to help lead the Seawolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 13.5 points and two steals for the Seawolves. Tykei Greene is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Jamel Horton is averaging 12.4 points and four assists for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

