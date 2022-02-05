Albany (NY) visits Hartford following Flowers’ 27-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-13, 5-5 America East) at Hartford Hawks (5-13, 3-3 America East) West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 4…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-13, 5-5 America East) at Hartford Hawks (5-13, 3-3 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Moses Flowers scored 27 points in Hartford’s 70-64 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Hawks are 2-2 on their home court. Hartford is sixth in the America East with 28.3 points per game in the paint led by Austin Williams averaging 0.8.

The Great Danes are 5-5 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hawks. Flowers is averaging 14.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Justin Neely is averaging 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Matt Cerruti is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

