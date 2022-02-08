OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Shaun White stomps into final | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Alabama visits Ole Miss on 4-game road skid

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-9, 4-6 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-11, 3-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Crimson Tide take on Ole Miss.

The Rebels have gone 10-5 at home. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Crimson Tide are 4-6 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 6-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 40.3% and averaging 10.6 points for the Rebels. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Jaden Shackelford is shooting 40.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Crimson Tide. Keon Ellis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

