Alabama State takes on Southern after Reyna’s 25-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (6-16, 5-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-10, 7-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on the Southern Jaguars after Juan Reyna scored 25 points in Alabama State’s 80-72 victory over the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 7-0 at home. Southern has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets have gone 5-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Lyons is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Jaguars. Jayden Saddler is averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 9.3 points for the Hornets. E.J. Clark is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.