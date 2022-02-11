OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Alabama hosts Arkansas following…

Alabama hosts Arkansas following Shackelford’s 30-point performance

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-9, 5-6 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Jaden Shackelford scored 30 points in Alabama’s 97-83 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Crimson Tide are 10-2 on their home court. Alabama scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 8-3 in SEC play. Arkansas is third in the SEC with 15.0 assists per game led by JD Notae averaging 3.5.

The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shackelford is shooting 40.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Crimson Tide. Keon Ellis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Notae averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Williams is shooting 47.3% and averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up