Alabama hosts Arkansas following Shackelford’s 30-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-9, 5-6 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-9, 5-6 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks after Jaden Shackelford scored 30 points in Alabama’s 97-83 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Crimson Tide are 10-2 on their home court. Alabama scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 8-3 in SEC play. Arkansas is third in the SEC with 15.0 assists per game led by JD Notae averaging 3.5.

The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shackelford is shooting 40.9% and averaging 17.6 points for the Crimson Tide. Keon Ellis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Notae averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Williams is shooting 47.3% and averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.