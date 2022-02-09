OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Alabama faces Ole Miss,…

Alabama faces Ole Miss, aims to break road slide

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-9, 4-6 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-11, 3-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama visits Ole Miss looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Rebels are 10-5 on their home court. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-6 against SEC opponents. Alabama is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 10.6 points. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging nine points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Jaden Shackelford averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up