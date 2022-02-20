Alabama A&M visits Florida A&M following Randolph’s 30-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-16, 7-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-14, 9-5 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-16, 7-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (10-14, 9-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after MJ Randolph scored 30 points in Florida A&M’s 86-83 overtime victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Rattlers are 7-3 in home games. Florida A&M is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M gives up 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Rattlers won 65-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Randolph led the Rattlers with 16 points, and Jalen Johnson led the Bulldogs with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rattlers. Bryce Moragne is averaging 12 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Johnson is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

