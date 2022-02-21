CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Alabama A&M visits Florida A&M after Randolph’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-16, 7-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (11-14, 9-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -6.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after MJ Randolph scored 30 points in Florida A&M’s 86-83 overtime win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Rattlers are 7-3 in home games. Florida A&M is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M ranks second in the SWAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 2.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Rattlers won the last meeting 65-60 on Jan. 29. Randolph scored 16 points points to help lead the Rattlers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Moragne is averaging 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rattlers. Johnny Brown is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Garrett Hicks averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

