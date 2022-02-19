OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Alabama A&M tops Bethune-Cookman 62-60

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:23 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cameron Tucker, EJ Williams and Dailin Smith scored 15 points apiece as Alabama A&M narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman 62-60 on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson had 10 points for Alabama A&M (8-16, 7-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak.

Garrett Hicks scored only 2 points despite heading into the matchup as the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer at 14 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Marcus Garrett had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (7-19, 5-9). Kevin Davis added 16 points and seven rebounds. Joe French had 14 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the season. Alabama A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 67-52 on Jan. 31.

