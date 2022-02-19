Alabama A&M takes on Bethune-Cookman after Cortez’s 21-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-18, 5-8 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-18, 5-8 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bethune-Cookman -4.5; over/under is 119.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Anjay Cortez scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 74-69 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 4-5 at home. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Davis averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 67-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Jalen Johnson led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and Davis led the Wildcats with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Johnson is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.9 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

