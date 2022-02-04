Alabama A&M plays Southern on 3-game road skid

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-10, 6-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (11-10, 6-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits Southern looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Jaguars have gone 6-0 in home games. Southern is the top team in the SWAC shooting 39.3% from deep, led by Kirk Parker shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damien Sears is averaging 4.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Tyrone Lyons is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Jalen Johnson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 26.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

