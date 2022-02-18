OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Alabama A&M plays Bethune-Cookman after Cortez’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-16, 6-7 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-18, 5-8 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Anjay Cortez scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 74-69 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Wildcats have gone 4-5 at home. Bethune-Cookman averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 6-7 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 67-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Jalen Johnson led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and Kevin Davis led the Wildcats with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Wildcats. Davis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Johnson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

