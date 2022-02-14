Alabama A&M faces UAPB after Tucker’s 28-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-19, 4-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-16, 5-7 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-19, 4-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-16, 5-7 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -7.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Cameron Tucker scored 28 points in Alabama A&M’s 94-92 overtime win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 at home. Alabama A&M is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Lions are 4-8 in SWAC play. UAPB allows 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 70-50 on Jan. 4. Jalen Johnson scored 18 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 15.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Brandon Brown is averaging 9.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.