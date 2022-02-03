OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Akuchie leads Youngstown State…

Akuchie leads Youngstown State against IUPUI after 33-point game

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Youngstown State Penguins (12-10, 6-6 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (2-17, 0-8 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: IUPUI -12.5; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Michael Akuchie scored 33 points in Youngstown State’s 86-72 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars are 2-7 in home games. IUPUI is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

The Penguins are 6-6 in conference matchups. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Akuchie averaging 2.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell is averaging 10.9 points for the Jaguars. Mike Depersia is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

Tevin Olison is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 12.1 points. Dwayne Cohill is shooting 39.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up