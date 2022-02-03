OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Akuchie carries Youngstown State…

Akuchie carries Youngstown State past IUPUI 61-55

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Akuchie totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Youngstown State to a 61-55 win over IUPUI on Thursday night.

Dwayne Cohill had 14 points for the Penguins (13-10, 7-6 Horizon League). Myles Hunter added 12 points, while Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored 11.

B.J. Maxwell scored a career-high 22 points for the Jaguars (1-18, 0-9), who have now lost 13 straight games. Bakari LaStrap added 15 points and seven rebounds. Nathan McClure 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up