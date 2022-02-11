SUPER BOWL LVI: What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Akuchie carries Youngstown St.…

Akuchie carries Youngstown St. over Detroit Mercy 82-69

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie had a career-high 34 points as Youngstown State beat Detroit 82-69 on Friday night.

Akuchie made 13 of 17 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 16 points and seven rebounds for Youngstown State (16-10, 10-6 Horizon League), which earned its sixth straight victory. Tevin Olison added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Antoine Davis had 28 points for the Titans (10-12, 7-5). DJ Harvey added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up