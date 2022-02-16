OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Akuchie and the Youngstown State Penguins host conference foe UIC

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:02 AM

UIC Flames (10-14, 6-9 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (16-11, 10-7 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes Youngstown State and UIC face off on Thursday.

The Penguins are 10-6 in home games. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Akuchie averaging 2.7.

The Flames have gone 6-9 against Horizon opponents. UIC is eighth in the Horizon scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Penguins won 66-64 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Dwayne Cohill led the Penguins with 21 points, and Damaria Franklin led the Flames with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akuchie is averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Penguins. Tevin Olison is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Franklin is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Flames. Kevin Johnson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Flames: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

