Akron visits Ohio after Schmock’s 23-point outing

Akron Zips (18-9, 11-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (23-5, 14-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays the Akron Zips after Tommy Schmock scored 23 points in Ohio’s 76-50 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Bobcats have gone 15-1 in home games. Ohio scores 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Zips have gone 11-6 against MAC opponents. Akron averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MAC play. The Bobcats won the last matchup 69-63 on Jan. 4. Mark Sears scored 24 points points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Ali Ali is averaging 13.8 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.