Akron takes on Northern Illinois following Ali’s 21-point showing

Akron Zips (15-6, 8-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-14, 3-7 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (15-6, 8-3 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-14, 3-7 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Northern Illinois Huskies after Ali Ali scored 21 points in Akron’s 71-59 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Huskies are 2-3 in home games. Northern Illinois is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Zips have gone 8-3 against MAC opponents. Akron is 5-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies and Zips match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trendon Hankerson is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11 points and two steals. Keshawn Williams is shooting 50.9% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Ali is averaging 14.1 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.