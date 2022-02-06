OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Akron takes on Miami (OH) following Freeman’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Akron Zips (14-6, 7-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-12, 3-7 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 66-55 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The RedHawks are 6-5 in home games. Miami (OH) is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

The Zips are 7-3 in conference matchups. Akron has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Zips won 66-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Freeman led the Zips with 21 points, and Dae Dae Grant led the RedHawks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is averaging 16.8 points and 4.1 assists for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Ali Ali is averaging 13.8 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

