Air Force visits UNLV following Hamilton’s 33-point showing

The Associated Press

February 8, 2022, 1:42 AM

Air Force Falcons (10-11, 3-7 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (13-10, 5-5 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -10.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces the Air Force Falcons after Bryce Hamilton scored 33 points in UNLV’s 90-75 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Rebels have gone 9-3 at home. UNLV is fourth in the MWC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jordan McCabe averaging 4.5.

The Falcons are 3-7 in conference games. Air Force is fourth in the MWC shooting 35.4% from deep. Jake Murphy leads the Falcons shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Falcons won 69-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 21. Ethan Taylor led the Falcons with 16 points, and Hamilton led the Rebels with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCabe is averaging 6.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Rebels. Hamilton is averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for UNLV.

Taylor is averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Falcons. A.J. Walker is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

