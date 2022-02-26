CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Aimaq, Utah Valley Wolverines to host Akin and the Cal Baptist Lancers

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Cal Baptist Lancers (15-13, 5-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (18-9, 9-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Akin and the Cal Baptist Lancers visit Fardaws Aimaq and the Utah Valley Wolverines in WAC action Saturday.

The Wolverines have gone 10-2 in home games. Utah Valley is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 5-10 in conference games. Cal Baptist ranks second in the WAC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Akin averaging 8.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Lancers won the last meeting 75-73 on Jan. 16. Tre Armstrong scored 28 points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 10.1 points. Aimaq is averaging 18 points and 13.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Armstrong averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Ty Rowell is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

