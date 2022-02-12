Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past New Mexico St. 72-68

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Utah Valley narrowly beat New Mexico State…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Utah Valley narrowly beat New Mexico State 72-68 on Saturday.

Justin Harmon had 17 points for Utah Valley (16-8, 7-5 Western Athletic Conference). Blaze Nield added 14 points and six assists. Connor Harding had 10 points and six rebounds.

Teddy Allen had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (20-4, 9-2), whose five-game win streak was broken. Mike Peake added 16 points. Jabari Rice had 10 points.

