Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Tarleton 69-56

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:37 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 22 points and 20 rebounds as Utah Valley topped Tarleton 69-56 on Wednesday night.

Blaze Nield had 12 points for the Wolverines (17-8, 8-5 Western Athletic Conference). Tim Fuller added 10 points, while Connor Harding grabbed nine rebounds.

Montre Gipson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Texans (11-15, 6-7), who scored a season-low 21 points in the second half. Freddy Hicks added 14 points, while Javontae Hopkins scored 10.

The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Texans on the season. Utah Valley defeated Tarleton 77-55 on Jan. 1.

